Nord Stream 2 challenges German court ruling on EU rules - report

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The operating company of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has appealed a German court ruling which said it had to follow European Union rules that require pipeline owners to be different from suppliers, Interfax reported on Monday.

In the initial lawsuit, the operators of the Gazprom-backed GAZP.MM project to carry gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea argued that the rules were discriminatory.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, Editing by Louise Heavens Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)

