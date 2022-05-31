Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas nominations fall – operator website

Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany fell to 65,146,776 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for May 31, data from the pipeline operator showed on Tuesday.

May 31 (Reuters) - Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany fell to 65,146,776 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for May 31, data from the pipeline operator showed on Tuesday.

Physical gas flows fell to 67,341,225 kWh/h between 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT) from 69,262,191 kWh/h in the previous hour, latest data from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's website showed.

