Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas nominations fall for June 13 – operator data

Updates with Nord Stream 1 maintenance, flows figures

June 13 (Reuters) - Nominations and physical flows of Russian natural gas via Nord Stream 1, one of the major pipelines that pumps Russian gas to Europe, fell on Monday.

The pipeline will undergo its regular annual maintenance in summer, the head of Germany's network regulator said, flagging a period when there will be no gas flows.

Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany fell to 48,848,582 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for June 13, data from the pipeline operator showed on Monday, down from 64,478,865 kWh/h in the previous 24 hours.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 49,829,430 kWh/h by Monday noon, down from 62,497,213 kWh/h in the previous 24 hours.

Bundesnetzagentur President Klaus Mueller said on Twitter that this implied that gas storage levels will stagnate for the maintenance period, which he said would last around two weeks, he gave no further details.

Meanwhile, nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day after 37.0 mcm on Sunday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Eastbound gas flows through Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were slightly higher, in line with nominations.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland stood at 2,887,289 kWh/h, up from 2,303,379 kWh/h in the previous 24 hours.

