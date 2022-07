BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have resumed on Thursday and gas was flowing again, Spiegel and daily FAZ reported, citing a report by German newswire dpa.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.