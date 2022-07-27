Nord Stream 1 gas nominations, physical flows fall - operator website

Updates throughout, adds London dateline

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Physical flows and requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany fell on Wednesday morning after Gazprom further cut capacity of the pipeline that provides more than a third of Russian gas exports to the European Union.

Data on the Nord Stream AG website showed nominations nearly halved from 8 a.m CET (0600 GMT) and stood at 14,423,764 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT) onwards, down from levels above 27,000,000 kWh/h previously.

Similarly, physical flows of gas through the pipeline declined to 24,746,896 kWh/h for 0700-0800 CET on Wednesday, down from 27,776,096 kWh/h an hour earlier.

State-controlled Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has said flows will fall to 33 million cubic metres per day, a fifth of the normal capacity, from Wednesday because it needed to halt the operation of a gas turbine at a compressor station on instructions from an industry watchdog.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany also declined on Wednesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,947,970 kWh/h versus levels around 3,200,000 kWh/h in the previous day.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged from Tuesday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was expected to be 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday versus 41.9 mcm on Tuesday.

Gas storage levels Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cFD73Y

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark Heinrich)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.