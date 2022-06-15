Nord Stream 1 gas flows stable after Gazprom says it cutting capacity

Adds statement from German network regulator

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 into Germany were unchanged at 44.9 million kilowatt hours per hour at 1500 local time from an hour earlier, data from the pipeline operator showed on Wednesday after Gazprom said it was further reducing Nord Stream capacity.

The capacity of the Nord Stream 1 onland compressor station has declined to 67 million cubic metres per day, Russia's Gazprom had said earlier, adding it was further scaling down the use of Siemens-made equipment at a compressor station.

Germany's energy network regulator said it was currently assessing the situation and potential impact of a further reduction in supplies, which comes a day after Gazprom said it was reducing supply to up to 100 million cubic metres per day.

"Security of supply is currently still guaranteed," a spokesperson for the regulator said.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Christoph Steitz Writing by Madeline Chambers)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.