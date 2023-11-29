Nord Pool power exchange to vet unusual bids more closely after trading blunder

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nordic physical power exchange operator Nord Pool said it will introduce additional checks of unusual bids after one exceptionally large, erroneous bid sent Finnish prices plummeting on Friday, raising security of supply concerns.

Day-ahead power prices in Finland fell to as low as -500 euros/MWh for Friday after one market participant erroneously offered power supplies equating to almost half of expected demand.

In response, market participants and grid operators scrambled to find sufficient alternative supplies through trades in the intraday and balancing market, while the incident raised wider issues on market design.

Nord Pool has a "reasonability" check on bids implemented as part of its auction platform, but is now conducting a thorough review to ensure its effectiveness in light of the incident, a company spokesperson told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

"We will also introduce a second level of checking of bids which are seen to diverge significantly from a previous day's bid," Nord Pool added.

Meanwhile, the current market design means Nord Pool is not able to re-run a day-ahead auction once a price has been set.

However, "this will certainly start the discussion about having second auctions in the Nordics as well," the spokesperson said.

Day-ahead auctions in central western Europe can be re-opened when a mismatch between supply and demand sees price thresholds hit.

Nord Pool consulted on such a second auction for the Nordics in 2015, but the majority of responses received rejected the need.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

