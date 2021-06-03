Nord Gold plans to sell at least 25% of shares in London, Moscow IPO

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Nord Gold plc said on Thursday it is planning to launch an initial public offering, selling at least 25% of its shares.

The gold producer said in a statement the share sale would comprise solely a sale of existing shares, adding that it will also launch a secondary listing in Moscow. It is aiming for a premium listing that would make it eligible for the FTSE indices.

The firm, majority owned by Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov and his sons Kirill and Nikita, was previously listed in London but delisted in 2017.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

