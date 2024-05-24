News & Insights

Norcros Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

Norcros (GB:NXR) has released an update.

Norcros plc, a prominent designer and supplier of bathroom and kitchen products, has announced the appointment of Rebecca DeNiro as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from July 1, 2024. DeNiro brings a wealth of experience from her current and past leadership roles in consumer and leisure brands, including her time as CEO of Pure Electric and Managing Director for Dyson Limited in Great Britain and Ireland. The company, which operates under several brands in the UK and South Africa and is listed on the London Stock Exchange, recognizes DeNiro’s valuable experience as a boost for their business strategy.

