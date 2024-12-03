Norcros Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Norcros (GB:NXR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Norcros plc has announced an update on its share capital, confirming its issued share capital now consists of 89,789,245 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right. This update is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:NXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.