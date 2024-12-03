News & Insights

Stocks

Norcros Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

December 03, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norcros (GB:NXR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Norcros plc has announced an update on its share capital, confirming its issued share capital now consists of 89,789,245 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right. This update is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:NXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.