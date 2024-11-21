News & Insights

Norcros Shareholder Shift: FIL Limited Increases Stake

November 21, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norcros (GB:NXR) has released an update.

Norcros PLC has experienced a shift in its shareholder landscape as FIL Limited has increased its total voting rights to 12.04%, following acquisitions of both shares and financial instruments. This change highlights FIL Limited’s growing influence in Norcros, potentially impacting future company decisions and market perceptions.

