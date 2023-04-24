Norcros (LSE:NXR) Price Target Decreased by 14.31% to 332.78

The average one-year price target for Norcros (LSE:NXR) has been revised to 332.78 / share. This is an decrease of 14.31% from the prior estimate of 388.36 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 242.40 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.37% from the latest reported closing price of 184.50 / share.

Norcros Maintains 5.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norcros. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXR is 0.02%, a decrease of 39.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 232K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 155K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 111K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 86K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

