Norcros (LSE:NXR) Price Target Increased by 10.77% to 459.85

The average one-year price target for Norcros (LSE:NXR) has been revised to 459.85 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.77% from the prior estimate of 415.14 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 378.75 GBX to a high of 661.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.39% from the latest reported closing price of 350.00 GBX / share.

Norcros Maintains 2.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.91%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norcros. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXR is 0.02%, an increase of 13.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 2,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 823K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXR by 11.46% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 248K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXR by 22.90% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 203K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXR by 12.23% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 158K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXR by 20.58% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 142K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXR by 15.80% over the last quarter.

