Norcros CEO Nick Kelsall Plans To Retire; Names Thomas Willcocks CEO

(RTTNews) - Norcros Plc (NXR.L) said Monday that its Chief Executive Officer Nick Kelsall plans to retire, after 30 years with the company. He will step down as CEO and from the Board effective from 31 March 2023.

Thomas Willcocks, who is currently the Group's UK Business Director, will succeed Nick as CEO. Willcocks will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective 1 April 2023, until then he will be CEO Designate.

Since August 2021, Thomas has been a member of the Executive Team at Norcros as Business Director UK with operational responsibility for the Group's UK business segment. Prior to his move to the UK, Thomas was, from 2009, Managing Director of Norcros South Africa where he led the transformation and profitable growth of the South African business.

