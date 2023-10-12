Norcros 26-week Group Revenue Down 8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Norcros plc (NXR.L) reported that its Group revenue for the 26 week period was about 202 million pounds, 4% lower on a constant currency LFL basis and 8% lower on a reported basis than the record prior year comparator.

The company expects to report an underlying operating profit in the first half of the year of no less than 21 million pounds compared to 22.0 million pounds last year.

In UK business, reported revenue for the first half was 1% higher than the previous year and on a LFL basis, just 1% lower with Triton and Merlyn performing particularly strongly.

In South Africa business, revenue for the first half was 11% lower than the record prior year on a constant currency basis.

