Norbord Inc. (OSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Norbord Inc. (OSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1116.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.06, the dividend yield is 4.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSB was $36.06, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.44 and a 304.26% increase over the 52 week low of $8.92.

OSB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). OSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports OSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1156.76%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OSB as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 24.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OSB at 1.82%.

