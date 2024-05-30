News & Insights

Stocks

Norbit ASA Completes Share Capital Increase

May 30, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norbit ASA (DE:4NK) has released an update.

Norbit ASA has announced the completion of a share capital increase following the exercise of restricted stock units, with the new share capital registered in Norway. The company, a global provider of technology solutions across various sectors, emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and innovation. This corporate development could signal a strategic move for Norbit, which operates in the Oceans, Connectivity, and Product Innovation & Realization segments.

For further insights into DE:4NK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.