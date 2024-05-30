Norbit ASA Completes Share Capital Increase

Norbit ASA (DE:4NK) has released an update.

Norbit ASA has announced the completion of a share capital increase following the exercise of restricted stock units, with the new share capital registered in Norway. The company, a global provider of technology solutions across various sectors, emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and innovation. This corporate development could signal a strategic move for Norbit, which operates in the Oceans, Connectivity, and Product Innovation & Realization segments.

