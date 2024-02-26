Nora Fatehi Signs Deal With Warner Music

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Warner Music Group (WMG) announced Nora Fatehi has signed a new deal with the Group to promote Nora's global music career, working with teams in the U.S. and across the world. Based in India, Nora first made her name as a Bollywood actress. She has more than 46 million followers on Instagram and 21 million on Facebook, while her music has generated more than 1.2 billion streams and 5 billion plus YouTube views on her featured videos. Nora will remain signed to T-Series for her Bollywood projects.

Nora Fatehi said: "This deal is a significant step forward in my musical journey, a new chapter in my international career! My ambition is to be a global music star and performer, connecting with fans all over the world. I'm excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me fulfil this goal."

Nora was born in Canada to a family of Moroccan heritage.

