NOPA September US soybean crush at 165.456 million bushels

CHICAGO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush jumped last month to the highest-ever level for September, while end-of-month soyoil stocks thinned to the lowest in nearly nine years, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday.

NOPA members, which account for around 95% of soybeans crushed in the United States, processed 165.456 million bushels of soybeans last month, up 2.5% from the 161.453 million bushels processed in August and up 4.6% from the September 2022 crush of 158.109 million bushels.

It was the largest September crush on record, topping the prior mark of 161.491 million bushels set in 2020.

Last month's crush topped the average trade estimate of 161.683 million bushels in a Reuters survey of nine analysts. Estimates ranged from 153.700 million to 167.000 million bushels, with a median of 163.215 million bushels.

NOPA data showed year-on-year crushing increases in all regions of the country except for the Southeast.

Soyoil stocks among NOPA members as of Sept. 30 fell to 1.108 billion pounds, below all trade estimates and the lowest end-of-month oil stocks since December 2014.

NOPA members' oil supplies were down 11.4% from the 1.250 billion pounds on hand at the end of August and down 24.1% from stocks totaling 1.459 at the end of September last year.

Analysts had expected a drop in stocks to 1.208 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from six analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.119 billion to 1.300 billion pounds, with a median of 1.200 billion pounds.

