NOPA September soy crush falls to 158.109 million bushels, below estimates

CHICAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The monthly U.S. soybean crush dropped to a one-year low in September and fell short of most analyst estimates, while soyoil stocks thinned to a two-year low by the end of the month, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday.

NOPA members, which account for around 95% of soybeans processed in the United States, crushed 158.109 million bushels of soybeans last month, down 4.5% from the 165.538 million bushels processed in August but up 2.8% from the September 2021 crush of 153.800 million bushels.

The crush had been expected to dip to 161.627 million bushels, according to the average of estimates from eight analysts in a Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from 152.000 million to 170.400 million bushels, with a median of 162.108 million bushels.

Seasonal maintenance and repair downtime ahead of the fall harvest limited the crushing pace, which at 5.27 million bushels a day was the slowest since last September, according to NOPA data. The September crush declined from the prior month in Illinois and Iowa, the top two soy producing states, and at processing plants in the Southeast and Southwest, the group's data showed.

Soyoil supplies among NOPA members as of September 30 dropped to 1.459 billion lbs, the lowest since September 2020, down from 1.565 billion lbs at the end of August and 1.684 billion lbs a year ago.

Soyoil supplies at the end of September were expected to have declined to 1.522 billion lbs, according to the average of estimates gathered from six analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.475 billion to 1.600 billion lbs, with a median of 1.511 billion lbs.

