NOPA October US soybean crush seen at record 187.237 million bushels

CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely reached an all-time monthly high in October, while soyoil stocks were estimated to have risen for the first time in six months, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 187.237 million bushels last month, according to the average of estimates from nine analysts.

If realized, the October crush would be up 13.2% from September's crush of 165.456 million bushels and up 1.5% from the October 2022 crush of 184.464 million bushels. It would also be the largest crush on record for any month, eclipsing the prior record of 186.438 million bushels set in December 2021.

The October crush is typically one of the largest of the year as seasonal maintenance downtime at processing plants wraps up and as crushers receive newly harvested soybeans.

Estimates for the October 2023 crush ranged from 180 million to 193.235 million bushels, with a median of 187.400 million bushels.

The NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Wednesday. NOPA issues crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies held by NOPA members as of Oct. 31 were forecast at 1.188 billion pounds, based on estimates from seven analysts. If realized, it would up 7.3% from the 1.108 billion pounds held by NOPA members at the end of September, which was the smallest stockpile since December 2014.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.080 billion to 1.300 billion pounds, with a median of 1.189 billion pounds.

