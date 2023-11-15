NOPA October US soybean crush hits record 189.774 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors crushed a record amount of soybeans in October, while end-of-month soyoil stocks fell to the lowest in almost nine years, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Wednesday.

NOPA members, which account for around 95% of the U.S. soybean crush, processed 189.774 million bushels of soybeans last month, up 14.7% from the 165.456 million bushels processed in September and up 2.9% from the October 2022 crush of 184.464 million bushels.

It was the largest crush for any month on record, topping the previous all-time high of 186.438 million bushels crushed in December 2021.

Soaring demand for vegetable oil to produce biofuel like renewable diesel has triggered a massive expansion of domestic crushing capacity, with numerous new or upgraded processing plants slated to open over the next several years.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N and oil major Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.Nopened a new plant in North Dakota this week capable of processing 150,000 bushels of soybeans a day.

NOPA's October crush topped the average trade estimate of 187.237 million bushels in a Reuters survey of nine analysts. Estimates ranged from 180.000 million to 193.235 million bushels, with a median of 187.400 million bushels.

Soyoil stocks among NOPA members as of Oct. 31 fell for a sixth straight month to 1.099 billion pounds, below the average trade estimate and the lowest end-of-month oil supply since December 2014.

NOPA members' oil supplies were down 0.8% from the 1.108 billion pounds on hand at the end of September and down 28.1% from stocks totaling 1.528 at the end of October last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected stocks to rise to 1.188 billion pounds, according to estimates gathered from seven analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.080 billion to 1.300 billion pounds, with a median of 1.189 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

