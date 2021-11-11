NOPA October U.S. soybean crush seen at 181.945 mln bushels -survey

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely rebounded in October from a three-month low the prior month as newly harvested beans bolstered crushing supplies, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 181.945 million bushels of soybeans in October, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts.

If realized, the figure would be up 18.3% from the 153.800 million bushels processed in September and the fourth largest crush for any month on record. But it would be 1.8% below the 185.245 million bushels processed in October of last year, which was the largest-ever crush for any month.

Estimates for the October 2021 crush ranged from 176.900 million to 187.789 million bushels, with a median of 181.700 million bushels.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Monday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies at the end of October were seen rising for a fourth straight month to 1.724 billion pounds, based on estimates from eight analysts. If realized, it would be up 2.4% from 1.684 billion at the end of September.

Stocks estimates ranged from 1.590 billion to 1.834 billion pounds, with a median of 1.742 billion.

NOPA's monthly release will no longer include soymeal export totals reported by its members "due to likely inadvertent under-reporting," the group said.

"While our members have adequate information about the location of their direct customer-buyers, they currently have no way of knowing with certainty whether the product may ultimately be moved or transferred into shipment channels that are actually destined for export," NOPA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

