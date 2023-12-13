NOPA November US soybean crush seen at 185.98 million bushels

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely set a November record but slowed from an all-time high in October, while soyoil stocks were estimated to have risen for the first time in seven months, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday.

NOPA members, who handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 185.980 million bushels last month, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts.

If realized, the November crush would be down 2% from October's crush of 189.774 million bushels, but up 3.8% from the November 2022 crush of 179.184 million bushels. It would also be the third-largest crush on record for any month.

Crushing activity typically picks up in the autumn and winter months following the U.S. soybean harvest.

Estimates for the November 2023 crush ranged from 183.5 million to 190.4 million bushels, with a median of 185.360 million bushels.

The NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Friday. NOPA issues crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies held by NOPA members as of Nov. 30 were forecast at 1.138 billion lbs, based on estimates from seven analysts. If realized, it would be up 3.5% from the 1.099 billion lbs held by NOPA members at the end of October, which was the smallest stockpile since December 2014.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.080 billion to 1.200 billion lbs, with a median of 1.125 billion lbs.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

