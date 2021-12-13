NOPA November U.S. soybean crush estimated at 181.640 mln bushels -survey

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors continued their strong crushing pace in November, aided by ample supplies of beans and good processing margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 181.640 million bushels of soybeans last month, according to the average of estimates from 12 analysts.

If realized, the figure would represent the fifth largest monthly crush on record and the biggest ever November crush, topping the 181.018 million bushels processed in November 2020. But it would be down 1.3% from the 183.993 million bushels processed in October.

Estimates for the November 2021 crush ranged from 178.000 million to 185.000 million bushels, with a median of 181.600 million bushels.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Wednesday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies at the end of November were seen increasing for a fifth straight month to 1.903 billion pounds, based on estimates from nine analysts. If realized, it would be up 3.7% from 1.834 billion pounds at the end of October and the largest end-of-month oil stocks since April 2020.

Stocks estimates ranged from 1.817 billion to 2.150 billion pounds, with a median of 1.875 billion.

(Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.