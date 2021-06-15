NOPA May soybean crush below most estimates at 163.521 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in May fell short of market expectations for a fourth straight month, rebounding only slightly from a sluggish April pace blamed largely on processing plant downtime, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Tuesday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95 percent of all soybeans processed in the United States, crushed just 163.521 million bushels of soybeans last month, up from 160.310 million bushels in April and 169.584 million bushels in May 2020.

The May crush had been expected to rise to 165.120 million bushels, according to the average of estimates from eight analysts. Estimates ranged from 160.000 million to 170.380 million bushels, with a median of 165.650 million bushels.

Last month's crush was only the third largest May crush on record, behind both 2018 and 2020, despite recently expanded processing capacity in the United States.

Some soy processors have been scheduling seasonal maintenance downtime amid tight stocks of the oilseed and the highest soybean prices in about eight years.

NOPA said soyoil supplies among its members as of May 31 declined to 1.671 billion lbs, from 1.702 billion lbs at the end of April and below the 1.880 billion lbs in storage at the end of May 2020.

Oil stocks were also below the consensus trade forecast of 1.713 billion lbs, based on estimates gathered from six analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.630 billion to 1.830 billion lbs, with a median of 1.714 billion.

Soymeal exports last month rose to 714,377 tons, up from a 22-month low of 689,441 tons in April but below the 776,677 tons exported in May 2020, according to NOPA data.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

