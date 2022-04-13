NOPA March U.S. soybean crush seen at 181.991 mln bushels -survey

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely notched their largest March crush on record amid good margins and strong demand for soymeal, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday.

With ample crushing supplies on hand, many processors ran plants aggressively ahead of routine spring maintenance downtime expected in the weeks and months ahead, they said.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 181.991 million bushels of soybeans last month, according to the average of estimates from nine analysts.

If realized, the crush would be up from the 165.057 million bushels of soybeans NOPA members processed in February and 2.3% above the March 2021 crush of 177.984 million bushels. It would also be the largest March crush on record, topping the 181.374 million bushels processed in the third month of 2020.

Estimates for the March 2022 crush ranged from 179.200 million to 186.000 million bushels, with a median of 181.558 million bushels.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on Friday, despite a market holiday in observance of Good Friday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies at the end of March were estimated to have swelled to 2.135 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from eight analysts.

If realized, the oil stocks would be up 3.7% from 2.059 billion pounds at the end of February and up 20.5% from the end of March last year, when oil stocks stood at 1.771 billion pounds. It would also be the largest end-of-month oil stocks in 23 months.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.960 billion to 2.600 billion pounds, with a median of 2.077 billion.

