NOPA March U.S. soy crush seen at 179.179 million bushels - survey

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean processing pace jumped in March following a smaller-than-expected crush the prior month, propelled in part by strong demand for vegetable oils to make biofuel, according to analysts polled ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due Thursday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 179.179 million bushels of soybeans in March, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts.

If realized, it would be the sixth-largest monthly crush on record and up significantly from February, when NOPA members processed just 155.158 million bushels, a 17-month low. But it would be below the March 2020 crush of 181.374 million bushels, which is a record for the third month of the year.

Estimates ranged from 165.000 million to 189.645 million bushels, with a median of 180.500 million bushels.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on Thursday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Profitable processing margins, supported by strong soy product prices, encouraged crushers to accelerate operations following frigid February weather that impeded crushing, most analysts said.

Soyoil prices have surged, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade futures contract BOv1 adding nearly 6% in March and touching its highest in 8-1/2 years.

But some analysts said tightening soybean supplies kept a lid on the March crush, while some processors may have also struggled to rebound from the February slowdown.

Soyoil supplies at the end of March were seen at 1.822 billion pounds, based on the average of estimates from eight analysts, versus 1.757 billion pounds the prior month and 1.899 billion pounds at the end of March 2020.

Stocks estimates ranged from 1.717 billion to 1.919 billion pounds, with a median of 1.822 billion.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)

