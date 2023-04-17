NOPA March soybean crush at 185.810 million bushels, second highest ever

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush jumped to a 15-month high and the second highest level for any month on record in March, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday.

NOPA members, which account for around 95% of soybeans crushed in the United States, processed 185.810 million bushels of soybeans last month, up 12.3% from the 165.414 million bushels processed in February.

It was the largest monthly crush since a record-setting 186.438 million bushels were processed by NOPA members in December 2021, the group's data showed.

The daily U.S. crush pace accelerated in February and expanded further in March as soy processors recovered from weather- and maintenance-related downtime earlier in the winter, analysts said.

The March 2023 crush topped the average trade estimate of 183.411 million bushels in a Reuters survey of 10 analysts. Estimates ranged from 180.700 million to 188.500 million bushels, with a median of 182.938 million bushels.

Soyoil supplies among NOPA members as of March 31 rose to 1.851 billion pounds, up from the 1.809 billion pounds in NOPA stocks at the end of February.

Soyoil supplies at the end of March had been expected to climb to 1.867 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from seven analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.800 billion to 1.950 billion pounds, with a median of 1.868 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285))

