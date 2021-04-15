NOPA March soy crush rises to 177.984 million bushels, but misses estimates

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush rebounded in March from a 17-month low the previous month, but the processing pace fell short of most trade estimates, according to data released by the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Thursday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95 percent of all soybeans processed in the United States, crushed 177.984 million bushels of soybeans last month. That was up from 155.158 million bushels in February but below the March 2020 crush of 181.374 million bushels, which was a record high for the month.

Still, it was the second-largest March crush on record and the sixth largest crush among NOPA members for any month.

Analysts, on average, had expected the March crush at 179.179 million bushels, according to estimates from 11 analysts. Estimates ranged from 165.000 million to 189.645 million bushels, with a median of 180.500 million bushels.

NOPA said soyoil supplies among its members as of March 31 rose slightly to 1.771 billion lbs, from 1.757 billion lbs at the end of February. Stocks among NOPA members were at 1.899 billion lbs at the end of March 2020.

Oil stocks also fell short of the average trade forecast of 1.822 billion lbs, based on estimates gathered from eight analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.717 billion to 1.919 billion lbs, with a median of 1.822 billion.

Soymeal exports last month totaled 937,023 tons, up from 837,815 tons in February but below 973,741 tons exported in March 2020, according to NOPA data.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

