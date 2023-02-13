NOPA January U.S. soy crush seen at 181.656 million bushels

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in January likely increased versus December but declined a bit from the same month a year ago, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 181.656 million bushels last month, according to the average of estimates from nine analysts.

If realized, the monthly crush would be up 2.3% from the 177.505 million bushels processed by NOPA members in December, when frigid temperatures and heavy snow slowed the crushing pace in some areas. But the estimate would be down 0.3% from the 182.216 million bushels crushed in January 2022.

Estimates for the January 2023 crush ranged from 176.980 million to 187.0 million bushels, with a median of 180.0 million bushels.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Wednesday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies held by NOPA members as of Jan. 31 were projected at 1.906 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from seven analysts.

If realized, the soyoil stocks would be up 6.4% from the 1.791 billion pounds at the end of December, but down 5.9% from the 2.026 billion pounds at the end of January 2022.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.816 billion to 2.050 billion pounds, with a median of 1.898 billion pounds.

