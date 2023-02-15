NOPA January soybean crush below average estimate at 179.007 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush rose in January for the first time in three months while soyoil stocks increased for a fourth straight month, although both gains were smaller than expected, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Wednesday.

NOPA members, which account for around 95% of soybeans processed in the United States, crushed 179.007 million bushels of soybeans last month, up 0.8% from the 177.505 million bushels processed in December but down 1.8% from the January 2022 crush of 182.216 million bushels.

The monthly crush fell short of the average trade estimate of 181.656 million bushels in a Reuters survey of nine analysts. Estimates ranged from 176.980 million to 187.000 million bushels, with a median of 180.000 million bushels.

The January crush was about steady to higher than the prior month in the eastern Midwest and in the U.S. Southeast and Southwest, but lower in the northern Plains and the western Midwest, including in top crushing state Iowa, NOPA data showed.

December's crush pace had been impeded by harsh winter weather and heavy snow in some parts of the country, and some soy processing facilities struggled to resume normal operations even in January, analysts said.

Soyoil supplies among NOPA members as of Jan. 31 rose to 1.829 billion pounds, up 2.1% from the 1.791 billion pounds in NOPA stocks at the end of December but 9.7% below the year-ago figure of 2.026 billion pounds.

Soyoil supplies at the end of January had been expected to climb to 1.906 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from seven analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.816 billion to 2.050 billion pounds, with a median of 1.898 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.