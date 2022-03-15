NOPA February soy crush at 165.057 mln bushels, in line with estimates

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - The February U.S. soybean crush declined to the lowest in five months but was in line with trade expectations, while the end-of-month soyoil supply rose to a 22-month high, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Tuesday.

NOPA members crushed 165.057 million bushels of soybeans last month, down 9.4% from the January crush of 182.216 million bushels but up 6.4% from 155.158 million bushels in February 2021. It was the second-largest NOPA February crush on record, behind only 2020.

The crush had been expected to drop to 165.024 million bushels, according to the average of estimates from nine analysts. Estimates ranged from 161.980 million to 169.132 million bushels, with a median of 165.000 million bushels.

NOPA said soyoil supplies among its members as of Feb. 28 rose to 2.059 billion lbs, the largest end-of-month stocks since April 2020. The stocks were up 1.6% from 2.026 billion lbs at the end of January and up 17.2% from the end of February 2021, when NOPA members held stocks of 1.757 billion lbs.

Soyoil supplies at the end of February were expected to have tightened to 1.985 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from six analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.900 billion to 2.036 billion, with a median of 2.000 billion.

