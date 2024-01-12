NOPA December US soybean crush seen at record 193.120 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean processing industry likely closed out a banner year with another record monthly crush in December, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday.

NOPA members, who handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 193.120 million bushels last month, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts.

If realized, it would be the largest crush for any month on record, topping the prior mark of 189.774 million bushels set in October. The December crush would be up 2.2% from November's crush of 189.038 million bushels and up 8.8% from the December 2022 crush of 177.505 million bushels.

The soybean processing industry has been among the few bright spots for U.S. agriculture as crop exports are slumping and as prices for grain and oilseeds hover near multi-year lows.

Fueled by ample soybean supplies and strong margins, the recently expanded U.S. crush sector capitalized on robust demand for soyoil to produce renewable fuels. Meanwhile, a severe drought in top soy-product exporter Argentina last year lifted demand for U.S. soymeal.

An Argentine production rebound points to a more challenging market for U.S. processors in 2024, and margins have already begun to narrow, analysts said.

Estimates for the December crush ranged from 189.0 million to 197.380 million bushels, with a median of 193.2 million bushels.

The NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

Soyoil supplies held by NOPA members as of Dec. 31 were forecast at 1.291 billion lbs, based on estimates from seven analysts. If realized, it would be up 6.4% from the 1.214 billion lbs held by NOPA members at the end of November.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.190 billion to 1.350 billion lbs, with a median of 1.289 billion lbs.

