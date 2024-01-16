NOPA December US soy crush jumps to record 195.328 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors crushed more soybeans in December than any previous month on record, closing out a banner year for the industry with their three largest crush months ever, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Tuesday.

NOPA members, which account for around 95% of soybeans crushed in the United States, processed 195.328 million bushels of soybeans last month, compared with 189.038 million bushels processed in November and up 10% from the December 2022 crush of 177.505 million bushels.

The average daily crush rate of 6.301 million bushels in December matched November's record-high daily crushing pace, NOPA data showed.

U.S. crush capacity has swelled as rising demand for vegetable oils to produce renewable fuels encouraged processors to build new plants or expand existing ones.

The soybean processing industry has been among the few bright spots for U.S. agriculture as crop exports are slumping and as prices for grain and oilseeds hover near multi-year lows.

NOPA's December crush topped the average trade estimate of 193.120 million bushels in a Reuters survey of 10 analysts. Estimates ranged from 189.000 million to 197.380 million bushels, with a median of 193.200 million bushels.

Soyoil stocks among NOPA members as of Dec. 31 rose for a second straight month to 1.360 billion lbs, above all trade estimates and the largest end-of-month oil supply since September.

NOPA members' oil supplies were up 12.1% from the 1.214 billion lbs on hand at the end of November but down 24.0% from stocks totaling 1.791 billion lbs at the end of December last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected stocks to rise to 1.291 billion lbs, according to estimates gathered from seven analysts.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.190 billion to 1.350 billion lbs, with a median of 1.289 billion lbs.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.