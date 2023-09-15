NOPA August US soybean crush below most estimates at 161.453 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush fell to an 11-month low in August and was below almost all trade estimates, while end-of-month soyoil stocks dropped to a nearly six-year low, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday.

NOPA members, which account for around 95% of soybeans crushed in the United States, processed 161.453 million bushels of soybeans last month, down 6.8% from the 173.303 million bushels processed in July and 2.5% lower than the August 2022 crush of 165.538 million bushels. It was the smallest monthly soy crush since last September.

The August 2023 crush was well below the average trade estimate of 167.802 million bushels in a Reuters survey of 10 analysts. Estimates ranged from 161.280 million to 171.000 million bushels, with a median of 167.968 million bushels.

The crush is typically near its lowest point of the year in August as processors idle plants for seasonal maintenance ahead of the autumn harvest and as supplies of soybeans from the prior season's harvest are drawn down.

NOPA data showed a sharp year-on-year drop in crushing in August in Iowa, the No. 2 soybean producing state, and a moderate decline in the Southwest region.

Soyoil supplies among NOPA members as of Aug 30 thinned to 1.250 billion pounds, the lowest end-of-month oil stocks since October 2017. NOPA members' oil supplies were down 18.2% from the 1.527 billion pounds on hand at the end of July and down 20.1% from stocks totaling 1.565 at the end of August last year.

Analysts had expected a much smaller drop in soyoil stocks to 1.483 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from eight analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.425 billion to 1.525 billion pounds, with a median of 1.489 billion pounds.

