NOPA April U.S. soy crush seen at 168.741 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Soy processors crushed 1.8% fewer beans in April than a year earlier, with the pace slowed by maintenance shutdowns at plants, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due Monday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 168.741 million bushels of soybeans in April, according to the average of estimates from nine analysts.

That compares with a March crush of 177.984 million bushels. In April 2020, the NOPA soybean crush totaled 171.754 million bushels.

Estimates for the April total ranged from 162.752 million to 172.000 million bushels, with a median of 169.500 million bushels.

In addition to the downtimes at plants, tight stocks of the oilseed limited the amount of supplies available for crushing during April. The supply shortages stemmed from strong demand from both processors and exporters in recent months.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on Monday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies at the end of April were seen at 1.785 billion pounds, based on the average of estimates from six analysts. If realized, that would be up slightly from 1.771 billion at the end of March but down from 2.111 billion pounds at the end of April 2020.

Stocks estimates ranged from 1.682 billion to 1.850 billion pounds, with a median of 1.813 billion.

