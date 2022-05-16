NOPA April soybean crush below expectations at 169.788 mln bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush dropped by more than expected in April, while the end-of-month soyoil supply thinned to the lowest in seven months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday.

NOPA members, which account for around 95% of soybeans processed in the United States, crushed 169.788 million bushels of soybeans last month, down 6.6% from the 181.759 million bushels crushed in March but up 5.9% from the April 2021 crush of 160.310 million bushels. It was the second-largest April crush on record for NOPA members, behind only 2020.

The crush had been expected to drop to 172.370 million bushels, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts. Estimates ranged from 169.448 million to 177.000 million bushels, with a median of 171.825 million bushels.

The processing pace slowed in April despite strong margins and adequate crushing supplies as several plants were idled for seasonal maintenance, analysts said.

Soyoil supplies among NOPA members as of April 30 fell to 1.814 billion lbs, the smallest end-of-month stocks since September. The stocks were down 4.9% from 1.908 billion lbs at the end of March but up 6.6% from the end of April 2021, when NOPA members held stocks totaling 1.702 billion lbs.

Soyoil supplies at the end of April were expected to have tightened to 1.839 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from seven analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.648 billion to 1.950 billion, with a median of 1.860 billion.

