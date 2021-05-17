NOPA April soy crush drops to 160.310 million bushels, below all estimates

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soy processors crushed fewer soybeans than expected in April, with the month's crush volume sinking to the second lowest in 19 months, according to data released by the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Monday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95 percent of all soybeans processed in the United States, crushed just 160.310 million bushels of soybeans last month, down from 177.984 million bushels in March and 171.754 million bushels in April 2020.

Analysts, on average, had expected the April crush at 168.741 million bushels, according to estimates from nine analysts. Estimates ranged from 162.752 million to 172.000 million bushels, with a median of 169.500 million bushels.

Soy processor downtime and tight stocks of the oilseed amid soaring exports and a torrid crush over recent months limited the crushing pace in April, analysts said.

NOPA said soyoil supplies among its members as of April 30 dipped to 1.702 billion lbs, from 1.771 billion lbs at the end of March. Stocks among NOPA members were at 2.111 billion lbs at the end of April 2020.

Oil stocks were also below the average trade forecast of 1.785 billion lbs, based on estimates gathered from six analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.682 billion to 1.850 billion lbs, with a median of 1.813 billion.

Soymeal exports last month slumped to a 22-month low of 689,441 tons, down from 937,023 tons in March and 890,931 tons in April 2020, according to NOPA data.

