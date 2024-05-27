News & Insights

NOP Updates Capitalization After Warrant Expiry

May 27, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (TSE:NOP) has released an update.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. has announced the expiration of over 27.5 million share purchase warrants, alongside an update to their capitalization table reflecting the new total of 56,675,170 fully diluted outstanding shares. The company, known for exploring sedimentary rock phosphate in Nevada, is poised to meet the growing demand for organic fertilizers in sustainable agriculture.

