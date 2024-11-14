News & Insights

NoonTalk Media Highlights Success and Future Growth

November 14, 2024 — 05:43 am EST

NoonTalk Media Limited (SG:SEJ) has released an update.

NoonTalk Media Limited held its Annual General Meeting, where CEO Dasmond Koh highlighted the company’s successful year, marked by strong partnerships and a solid foundation for future growth. The meeting included a poll voting process for various resolutions, underscoring the company’s commitment to effective governance.

