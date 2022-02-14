Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Noodles is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$12m ÷ (US$344m - US$68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Noodles has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Noodles' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Noodles' ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Noodles is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.4% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Noodles is utilizing 36% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Noodles' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Noodles has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Noodles can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

