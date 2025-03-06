NOODLES Earnings Results: $NDLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOODLES ($NDLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, missing estimates of -$0.13 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $121,770,000, missing estimates of $124,453,596 by $-2,683,596.
NOODLES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of NOODLES stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 969,010 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $560,862
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 648,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $777,966
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 264,764 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,245
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 222,466 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,763
- THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 155,487 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $186,584
- ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 141,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,650
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 134,624 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $161,548
