Noodles & Company Stock Soars 54% Over Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Noodles & Company (NDLS) are jumping about 54 percent on Thursday morning, following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, which reported a narrower loss and higher revenue.

The company's shares are currently trading at $9.35 on the Nasdaq, up 54.95 percent. The stock opened at $7.50 and has climbed as high as $9.70 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.57 to $10.00.

The company posted a loss of $6.8 million, or $1.16 a share, compared to $9.7 million, or $1.70 a share, last year. Total revenue increased to $122.8 million compared to $121.8 million in the previous year.

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