Noodles & Company (NDLS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Noodles & Company NDLS reported dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares fell 6% during after-hours trading on Mar 7.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted loss per share of 7 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent. The company reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 3 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $124.3 million missed the consensus mark of $125 million. The top line declined 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Noodles & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Noodles & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Noodles & Company Quote

During the quarter, restaurant revenues came in at $121.8 million compared with $133.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Franchise royalties and fees and other during the quarter came in at $2.5 million compared with $3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Comps

In the fiscal fourth quarter, system-wide comparable restaurant sales declined 4.2% year over year against growth of 8.7% reported in the prior-year quarter. The downside was primarily caused by a fall in traffic.



Company-owned comparable restaurant sales during the quarter fell 4.3% year over year against 10.2% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.



Franchise comparable restaurant sales in the fiscal fourth quarter fell 3.6% year over year against 1.3% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal fourth quarter, general and administrative expenses came in at $13.9 million compared with $13.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

During the quarter, restaurant contribution margin declined 50 basis points year over year to 14.7%. In the fiscal fourth quarter, operating margin came in at (3.7%) against 1.3% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net loss during the quarter came in at $3 million against income of $1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter came in at $7.5 million compared with $9.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet



As of Jan 2, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $3 million compared with $2.5 million as of Oct 3, 2023. At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, outstanding debt amounted to $82.2 million compared with $65.4 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

2023 Highlights

Total revenues in fiscal 2023 amounted to $503.4 million compared with $509.5 million in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023 came in at $33 million compared with $29.7 million in fiscal 2022.

In the fiscal 2023, adjusted loss per share came in at 11 cents compared with a loss of 2 cents reported in the previous year.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates total revenues to be between $510 million and $525 million, with comparable restaurant sales growth remaining steady or potentially increasing by up to 3%.



Restaurant-level contribution margins are projected in the range of 14-15%. General and administrative expenses are estimated to amount between $52 million and $55 million. Depreciation and amortization costs are expected to range from $32-$34 million, while net interest expenses are forecast to be between $8 million and $9 million.



The company plans to open 10-12 new company-owned restaurants and up to three franchise-owned establishments during the fiscal 2024.

Zacks Rank

Noodles & Company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

McDonald's Corporation MCD reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, MCD reported adjusted EPS of $2.95, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81. Adjusted earnings increased 11% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Quarterly net revenues of $6.4 billion missed the consensus mark of $6.5 billion. The top line rose 8% year over year. The upside was backed by menu price increases, effective marketing campaigns and continued digital and delivery growth.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, YUMC reported adjusted EPS of 25 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. The bottom line surged 92.3% from 13 cents reported a year ago. Quarterly revenues of $2.5 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $2.4 billion. The top line rose 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Excluding foreign currency translation, revenues increased 21% year over year. The upside can be attributed to net new unit contribution (12%) and same-store sales growth (4%).



Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Effective marketing and pricing strategies backed the upside. Sequential improvements in guest traffic bode well.



During the quarter, EAT reported adjusted EPS of 99 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. The company reported an adjusted EPS of 76 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues of $1.07 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. The top line increased 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. EAT gained from Chili's solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Noodles & Company (NDLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.