Noodles & Company (NDLS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Noodles & Company NDLS reported mixed results in first-quarter fiscal 2024, with earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares fell 9.8% during after-hours trading on May 8.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the fiscal first quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 13 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents. The company reported a loss of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $121.4 million missed the consensus mark of $122 million. The top line declined 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Attributes of a seasonally slower quarter, adverse weather conditions and tough year-ago comparisons added to the downside.

During the quarter, restaurant revenues came in at $119 million compared with $123.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Franchise royalties and fees and other during the quarter came in at $2.3 million compared with $2.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Comps

In the fiscal first quarter, system-wide comparable restaurant sales declined 5.4% year over year against growth of 6.4% reported in the prior-year quarter. The downside was primarily caused by a fall in traffic.



Company-owned comparable restaurant sales during the quarter fell 5.7% year over year against 6.9% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.



Franchise comparable restaurant sales in the fiscal first quarter fell 4.5% year over year against 4.1% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal first quarter, general and administrative expenses came in at $13 million compared with $13.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

During the quarter, restaurant contribution margin declined 60 basis points year over year to 13.1%. In the fiscal first quarter, operating margin came in at (3.4%) compared with (1.8%) reported in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net loss during the quarter came in at $5.8 million compared with $2.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal first quarter came in at $5.5 million compared with $6.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Apr 2, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.3 million compared with $3 million as of Jan 2, 2024. At the end of the fiscal first quarter, outstanding debt amounted to $83 million compared with $82.2 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For the fiscal 2024, the company anticipates total revenues to be between $510 million and $525 million, with comparable restaurant sales growth remaining steady or potentially increasing by up to 3%.



Restaurant-level contribution margins are projected in the range of 14-15%. General and administrative expenses are estimated to amount between $52 million and $55 million. Depreciation and amortization costs are expected to range from $32-$34 million, while net interest expenses are forecast to be between $8 million and $9 million.



The company plans to open 10-12 new company-owned restaurants and up to three franchise-owned establishments during the fiscal 2024.

