Noodles & Company (NDLS) Q1 Comps Hurt by Coronavirus Woes

Noodles & Company NDLS reported preliminary first-quarter 2020 comparable sales results and provided business update. Following the news, the company’s shares gained 1.8% in after-hour trading session yesterday. However, in the past three months, shares of the company have declined 28.1%, compared with the industry’s decrease of 21.5%.

The company reported robust comparable sales results “during the first quarter through the second fiscal week of the third fiscal period ended on March 31, 2020.” Sales declined sharply from third week of period 3, on account of the coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

In the first quarter, Noodles & Company’s system-wide comps declined 7.2%. Company-owned and franchise restaurant comps also fell 7% and 8.9%, in the first quarter, respectively.

The company announced that as of Apr 13, 97% of company restaurants and 94% of franchise restaurants are in operations. To curb the spread of this deadly virus, the company’s closed its dine-in services and is only operating through takeout, curbside, quick pick-up and delivery operations. Recently, the company has also launched curbside pickup in 350 restaurants throughout the system. It has also partnered with Uber Eats to expand delivery.

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, Noodles & Company has reduced capital expenditure. The company now anticipates capital expenditure in the range of $7.0 million to $10.0 million compared with the previous guidance of $20.0 million to $30.0 million.

Liquidity Update

Given the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic, the company borrowed $47 million under its revolving credit facility to improve cash position. Moreover, the company drew an additional $8.5 million under the credit facility during the first week of second-quarter 2020.This takes cash on hand to approximately $58 million as of Apr 10.

