Noodles & Company (NDLS), DND Group Partner to Expand in Oregon

With the aim of further growth in the Pacific Northwest market, Noodles & Company NDLS entered into a multi-unit franchise agreement with DND Group Inc. This agreement encompasses the immediate acquisition of six restaurant locations and the opening of a total of 10 new restaurants in the Portland, OR area.



The franchise agreement for the six restaurant locations is an exclusive development agreement in a few of the most populous cities in Oregon, comprising Portland, Eugene, Bend and Yakima-Kennewick-Pasco. The first location is slated to open in 2025.



Leveraging the remarkable history of exceptional operations of the DND Group, NDLS is well-positioned to expand its presence throughout the United States.



Shares of NDLS lost 7.8% during the trading hours but grew 3.2% in the after-hours trading session on Apr 17.

Expansion Initiatives Bode Well

Noodles & Company’s primary growth strategy focuses on expansion through new restaurant openings. The company continues to expand its presence across the United States through franchise agreements, specially in southern and southeastern markets. The primary goal of NDLS in 2024 is to grow its franchise presence mainly in certain markets, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma.



During fiscal 2023, NDLS opened 18 company-owned restaurants. As of Jan 2, 2024, the company had 470 restaurants system-wide, comprising 380 company-owned restaurants and 90 franchise restaurants.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects to open 10-12 company-owned restaurants and up to three franchise-owned restaurants.

Price Performance

Shares of this national fast-casual restaurant chain have dwindled 60.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Retail - Restaurants industry’s 1.5% decline. The decrease in comparable restaurant sales due to lower guest traffic has been hurting the company’s performance. Also, increased costs and expenses are added concerns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nonetheless, Noodles & Company’s expansion initiatives, digital capabilities and focus on menu transformation are likely to aid in kickstarting its growth momentum. For fiscal 2024, the company expects comparable restaurant sales growth to range between flat and 3% growth year over year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Noodles & Company carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 715.6%, on average. The stock has surged 360% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 5.6% and 19.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. The stock has dwindled 4.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a 10.2% and a 22.3% rise, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 180.9%, on average. The stock has hiked 119.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales and EPS suggests a decline of 0.3% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Noodles & Company (NDLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.