Noodles & Company to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

Noodles & Company will host a conference call on March 6, 2025, to discuss 2024 financial results.

Noodles & Company announced it will host a conference call on March 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, with CEO Drew Madsen and CFO Mike Hynes leading the discussion. A press release detailing the financial results will be issued after market close that day. The call can be accessed by phone or via a live webcast on the company's corporate website, where a replay will also be available afterward. Noodles & Company has been serving diverse noodle dishes since 1995, operating over 460 restaurants and focusing on delivering quality dining experiences.

$NDLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $NDLS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Hynes, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0920. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13750888. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 20, 2025.





The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at



investor.noodles.com



under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.







About Noodles & Company







Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and new ones you’re about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to craveable Japanese Pan Noodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and 7,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit



www.noodles.com



.







Investor Relations









Danielle Moore







Source: Noodles & Company



