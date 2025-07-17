Noodles & Company to Host Conference Call for Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Noodles & Company will hold a conference call on August 6, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Full Release



BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Hynes, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with second quarter 2025 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0920. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13754231. The replay will be available until Wednesday, August 13, 2025.





The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at



investor.noodles.com



under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.







About Noodles & Company







Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and new ones you’re about to discover. From indulgent Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese to craveable Japanese Pan Noodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 7,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit



www.noodles.com



.







Contacts:









Investor Relations









investorrelations@noodles.com









Media







Danielle Moore







press@noodles.com







Source: Noodles & Company



